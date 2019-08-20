By Hoodline

Interested in getting the lowdown on the freshest new spots in the Mission? From an Indian restaurant to a Filipino diner, read on for the newest destinations to open their doors in the heart of the city.

Aditi Indian Cuisine

1101 Valencia St.

Aditi Indian Cuisine offers a full menu of traditional and contemporary meat, fish, veggie and rice dishes. Check out appetizers like the goat soup or the egg bajji, a South Indian specialty of deep-fried eggs and coconut chutney. Entrees include favorites like butter chicken, lamb vindaloo and goat biryani, in addition to house specials like shrimp curry.

There are plenty of veggie-friendly options, too, like vegetable korma with pistachio sauce, paneer tikka masala, spinach and cheese samosa, and battered and fried cauliflower.

Aditi Indian Cuisine currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Nikita U., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 7, wrote, “An awesome new place right in the heart of the city. The service is very nice, and everyone is friendly.”

Joanna S. noted, “The food was very rich and flavorful. Well-balanced spices.”

Aditi Indian Cuisine is open from 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Tuesday–Thursday and from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Seven Stills

2704 24th St.

Seven Stills is a craft beer bar and gastro pub. As we previously reported, this is the third outpost of local brewery/distillery Seven Stills, which already has taprooms in Bayview and the Outer Sunset.

At the new Mission spot, you will find seven Seven Stills beers on draft, from the Paloma grapefruit kettle sour to the Champagne Wishes brut double IPA, as well as a menu of elevated pub fare. Check out the wings with sweet and sour sauce, the double cheeseburger with garlic aioli, and the fried chicken sandwich topped with spicy slaw, or stop in on the weekends for brunch fare like masa waffles and breakfast burritos.

Seven Stills’ current Yelp rating of four stars out of five reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Tommy H., who reviewed the business on Aug. 2, wrote, “We went on a Friday night, and it was lively with a fun atmosphere. The burgers were delicious, beers were tasty, and the staff was super friendly and attentive.”

Anita H. added, “Great service, great space, great beer, great food. What more can you ask for?”

Seven Stills is open from 5–10 p.m. on Monday–Wednesday, noon–10 p.m. on Thursday, noon–11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Tselogs

518 S. Van Ness Ave.

Tselogs is a Filipino spot and the third location of the local chain, which has restaurants in the Tenderloin and Daly City.

Tselogs specializes in silogs — authentic Filipino breakfast dishes served with garlic rice, your choice of protein and a fried egg. Choose between braised beef, Filipino sausage, chopped chicken and more. Other specials on the menu include fried pork belly and arroz caldo, which is a Filipino-style chicken-and-rice congee.

With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Tselogs is off to a promising start.

Yelper Lola M., who reviewed the restaurant on July 20, wrote, “Great food options at a feasible price for the area. Straightforward menu that definitely has enough options to choose from. Lechón was great and so was the Spam dish.”

A V. added, “Tselogs’ food is of the highest quality. Freshly prepared and absolutely delicious.”

Tselogs is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday–Thursday and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday and Monday.)