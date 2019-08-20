SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Five people were displaced after a fire early Tuesday morning at a residential building in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood, fire officials said.
The one-alarm blaze was reported at 3:25 a.m. at 204 Girard St., a two-unit building near Felton Street.
Fire crews arrived and extinguished the blaze by 4:07 a.m. with no injuries reported. The upper unit had two adults and an elderly resident and the three had another place they could stay for the night, according to the fire department.
Two adults in the lower unit had left before the American Red Cross arrived for an interview, so Red Cross officials left a note with contact information on their door.
The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical problem, fire officials said.
