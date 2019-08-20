SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man shot and killed in San Jose near Downtown Campbell on Monday has been identified as 29-year-old Fernando Andrade, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.
The shooting was reported at 12:23 a.m. near Williamsburg Drive and South Winchester Boulevard, according to police. Andrade, a San Jose resident, died at the hospital and another victim was treated at the scene for a graze wound from a bullet.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Isidro Bagon or Detective Ramon Sanchez at (408) 277-5283.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.