SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man shot and killed in San Jose near Downtown Campbell on Monday has been identified as 29-year-old Fernando Andrade, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

The shooting was reported at 12:23 a.m. near Williamsburg Drive and South Winchester Boulevard, according to police. Andrade, a San Jose resident, died at the hospital and another victim was treated at the scene for a graze wound from a bullet.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Isidro Bagon or Detective Ramon Sanchez at (408) 277-5283.

