By Hoodline
OAKLAND — Looking to try the top food trucks around?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top food trucks in Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Taqueria Sinaloa
Topping the list is Taqueria Sinaloa. Located at 2138 International Blvd. in East Oakland, the food truck, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated food truck in Oakland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 967 reviews on Yelp.
2. El Tio Juan Taco Truck
St. Elizabeth’s El Tio Juan Taco Truck, located at 4075 Foothill Blvd. (between Rosedale and 41st avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck, which offers tacos and more, five stars out of 44 reviews.
3. Roderick’s Restaurant & Mobile Catering
Roderick’s Restaurant & Mobile Catering, a food truck and Southern spot in East Oakland, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 125 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2708 98th Ave. (between Stanley and Stearns avenues) to see for yourself.
4. Off the Grid: Lake Merritt at OMCA
Check out Off the Grid: Lake Merritt at OMCA, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck, street vendor and restaurant at 1000 Oak St.
5. Churros Mexicanos
And then there’s Churros Mexicanos, a Fruitvale favorite with 4.5 stars out of 118 reviews. Stop by 3340 E. 12th St., Suite 17 (between 33rd and 34th avenues) to hit up the food truck and Mexican spot, which offers desserts and more, next time you’re in the mood.
You must log in to post a comment.