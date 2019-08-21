CONCORD (CBS SF) – A burglary suspect wielding a samurai sword was arrested Wednesday after being spotted by a rookie officer Tuesday, police said.
Sometime Tuesday afternoon, the staff at a non-profit organization in Concord reported a burglary, and investigators found that surveillance cameras caught the suspect forcing entry into the building overnight.
Police say he stole some items and fled the scene.
Later that day, the same rookie police who was called out to investigate the burglary responded to reports of a man with a sword. Officer Wilkens recognized the man as the suspect from the nonprofit burglary.
When searched, police officers found the suspect was carrying stolen property. They booked him into jail and returned the property to the owner. The suspect’s name has not been released.
Concord police wrote in a post about the arrest on their Facebook page that it was Wilkens’ second day as a solo officer.
