



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — More than two months after Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri allegedly pushed a sheriff’s deputy and struck him in the face at Oracle Arena in Oakland, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office still hasn’t decided whether to file charges against him.

The incident, for which Ujiri is being investigated on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on an officer, occurred shortly after Toronto defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 13 to win the NBA championship.

The deputy was injured in the incident and still hasn’t been cleared for full duties and is now on light duty, Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Wednesday.

The deputy, whose name has not been disclosed, hired Sacramento labor and employment lawyer David E. Mastagni to represent him. Mastagni said shortly after the incident that he was considering filing a lawsuit on the deputy’s behalf against Ujiri, the Raptors and the NBA.

Mastagni couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Drenick did not say why it’s taking her office so long to decide whether to file charges against Ujiri.

Kelly said the day after the incident that Ujiri, who the deputy did not know, tried to go onto the court at Oracle Arena but didn’t have the proper credentials.

Kelly said sheriff’s officials were told by the NBA to strictly enforce credentialing and that no one should be allowed on the court without the proper credentials to make sure everyone was safe.

When the deputy tried to stop Ujiri from getting onto the court, the Raptors executive allegedly shoved him and the deputy pushed him back, according to Kelly.

Ujiri then shoved the deputy a second time with more force and his arm went up and struck the deputy’s face, Kelly said.

Ujiri was then able to make his way onto the court after the second shove, Kelly said.

Deputies who assisted the deputy involved in the incident with Ujiri realized that he was the Raptors’ president and decided it was not in their best interest to arrest him on national television as his team celebrated winning the championship, Kelly said.

