LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Livermore Municipal Airport Wednesday, injuring the pilot.
The single-prop Cessna aircraft was taking off from Wednesday just before noon when it veered to the right, back to the left, and then crashed into a field, witnesses told the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.
The pilot was the only occupant and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, the fire department said. The pilot was conscious at the time of transport.
The crash resulted in significant damage to the aircraft. There was no immediate word on what caused the plane to crash.
