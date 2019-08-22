Comments
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A car crashed into a power pole in San Mateo Thursday morning, knocking out power to a neighborhood and prompting some residents to be asked to shelter in place, police said.
Police issued an advisory at 9:20 a.m. about the crash, which has blocked Pacific Boulevard from Otay Avenue to Antioch Drive.
The affected households in immediate danger as a result of the crash into the pole have been asked to shelter in place while PG&E responds to make repairs, police said.
No other information about the crash was immediately available from police.
