SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A car crashed into a power pole in San Mateo Thursday morning, knocking out power to a neighborhood and prompting some residents to be asked to shelter in place, police said.

Police issued an advisory at 9:20 a.m. about the crash, which has blocked Pacific Boulevard from Otay Avenue to Antioch Drive.

The affected households in immediate danger as a result of the crash into the pole have been asked to shelter in place while PG&E responds to make repairs, police said.

No other information about the crash was immediately available from police.

