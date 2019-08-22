SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Evacuations are underway Thursday afternoon due to a rapidly growing brush fire in Shasta County that has already consumed approximately 600 acres, according to authorities.

The so-called Mountain Fire was first reported late Thursday morning in the area of Bear Mountain Road and Dry Creek Road north of Bella Vista. By 11:45 a.m., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Twitter account was posting evacuation information for the residents of Jones Valley and Bella Vista.

#MountainFire Attn: Jones Valley and Bella Vista area residents! Evacuations underway: Dry Creek, Jones Valley, Elk Trail East & West, Christian, Driftwood, High View, Scotts Trail, West of Bear Mountain Road. Evacuation to Shasta College Gymnasium — Shasta Co. Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff) August 22, 2019

The fire quickly jumped in size from an initial report of 20 acres to approximately 150-200 acres in the space of an hour.

Evacuation orders were later expanded to include Creek Trail and Ravine Road. Hwy 299 is closed at Dry Creek Road, authorities said.

At about 1:15 p.m., the Shasta County Sheriff announced that additional road closures included Hwy 299 East at Old Oregon Trail, Hwy 299 West at Deschutes Road and the Old Oregon Trail northbound.

Firefighters with the Shasta-Trinity National Forest include four engines and a helicopter are assisting Cal Fire.

The Cal Fire Shasta Trinity Unit Twitter account posted a photo showing a massive plume of smoke at around 12:30 p.m.

An evacuation center was initially set up at the Shasta College Gymnasium located at 11555 Old Oregon Trail in Redding, but has since been closed. The new evacuation center is at the Crosspointe Community Church located at 2960 Hartnell Road in Redding.

As of about 1:20 p.m., the fire had grown to 300 acres. By about 2 p.m., it had grown to 600 acres.

#MountainFire [update] at Bear Mountain Rd & Dry Creek Rd near Jones Valley (Shasta County) is now 600 acres. pic.twitter.com/3l3rscn53o — CAL FIRE SHU (@CALFIRESHU) August 22, 2019

Residents are reminded to bring medications and device chargers if leaving their homes for the evacuation center.