SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — Authorities say there are nearly two dozen people injured after a light rail train derailed in Sacramento.

Sacramento Fire says 20 people were hurt and able to walk while another two had moderate injuries.

There were 15 ambulances at the site of the derailment.

Service was disrupted in the area.

