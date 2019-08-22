SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP) — Authorities say there are nearly two dozen people injured after a light rail train derailed in Sacramento.
Sacramento Fire says 20 people were hurt and able to walk while another two had moderate injuries.
There were 15 ambulances at the site of the derailment.
Service was disrupted in the area.
Sacramento fire is on scene of what is being described as a train derailment west of the Winter Street light rail station. Total of 22 patients being reported. 2 with moderate injuries/ 20 walking wounded. 15 ambulances on scene for transport. pic.twitter.com/sGX93CnqB2
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 23, 2019
CONTINUING COVERAGE AT CBS SACRAMENTO
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report
You must log in to post a comment.