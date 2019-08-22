Filed Under:Bay Bridge, Person On Bridge, San Francisco, traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge were blocked for a short time due to police activity that may involve a person on the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A severe traffic alert was sent out at 4:50 p.m. The lanes are blocked just west of Treasure Island. All lanes were reopened at 5:03 p.m.

A man was reportedly walking along the bridge and police didn’t say whether they had taken him into custody as of 5 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest. 

Comments