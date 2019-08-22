Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge were blocked for a short time due to police activity that may involve a person on the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A severe traffic alert was sent out at 4:50 p.m. The lanes are blocked just west of Treasure Island. All lanes were reopened at 5:03 p.m.
A man was reportedly walking along the bridge and police didn’t say whether they had taken him into custody as of 5 p.m.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest.
You must log in to post a comment.