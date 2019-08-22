Comments
POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE (CBS SF) — A rare beaked whale washed up on Drakes Beach in the Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County recently, according to the National Park Service.
Beach watch volunteers found the whale, which biologists think may be a Hubbs’ beaked whale, although more genetic testing is necessary to determine the particular species, park service officials said.
Staff from the park service and the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco responded to remove the carcass for further testing.
You must log in to post a comment.