HONOLULU (CBS SF/AP) — At least seven passengers aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Oakland to Honolulu were hospitalized after smoke filled the cabin upon arrival and passengers used emergency slides to evacuate on a runway.
Hawaiian Airlines said Flight 47 from Oakland to Honolulu was carrying 184 passengers and seven crew when it arrived at 11:36 a.m. local time Thursday, shortly after an in-flight emergency was declared due to reports of smoke in the cargo hold and cabin.
Hawaii state Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said Thursday there was no visible sign of smoke or fire from outside of the aircraft. He says the plane didn’t appear to be on fire when it landed.
The Airbus A321neo landed without incident and emergency slides were deployed for passengers to evacuate, the airline said.
“At this time, we are aware of seven passengers who were transported to local hospitals due to smoke-related symptoms,” Hawaiian Airlines said in an emailed statement. “All other passengers and crew have deplaned and have been transported via bus to a terminal.”
There was no immediate word on the cause of the smoke on the plane.
