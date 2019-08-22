SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A record 36,000 students are enrolled at San Jose State University for the the fall semester, about four thousand more than last year, according to university officials.

“Take a look, this is a huge volume of people in one area,” said new transfer student Sean Muniz. He said though he’s excited to be at the school, there’s just one thing:

“There’s no parking. There’s absolutely no parking. If you have an 11 a.m. class. Take a bus, don’t drive downtown,” he said.

“San Jose State can no longer be called under rated or the best kept secret in Silicon Valley,” said University President Dr. Mary Papazian in her Welcome Back speech to the campus community.

Papazian called the increased enrollment a sign that SJSU is a top choice for the region’s students.

“We are drawing students from across the region and across the state. And that is always a challenge, particularly in some of our highest demand programs.”

That means it could take longer for students to graduate, which puts an added strain on the demands for housing for students and faculty. Papazian also took time to address recent racist and anti-immigrant fliers that were posted in and around campus.

The group posted pictures of the fliers on its Twitter feed, as well as similar fliers at other universities around the country. Students in this racially diverse campus community said the fliers were disappointing.

“San Jose State is in a bubble, just like the Bay Area where there’s diversity and hate crimes you don’t see it often, so it’s kind of like a shock,” said student Ginay Muna.

The fliers were all taken down and the university plans to provide more diversity training for its students.

“We live in a time when there are very strong views on all sides of the aisle. So it’s up to us help everyone understand each other and frankly, use it as an educational moment,” Papazian said.