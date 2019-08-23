



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – California’s large delegation for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will have a long commute to the event, as they will reportedly stay in hotels near Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the California delegation is among 26 of the 57 delegations that have been assigned hotel rooms in neighboring Illinois, due to a lack of available hotel rooms in the Milwaukee area.

“Illinois will proudly welcome guests to the 2020 Democratic convention as we play a major role in showcasing the vitality and importance of the Midwest to the nation,” a spokesperson for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told the Sun-Times.

The California delegation, along with 12 other delegations, are reportedly staying in Rosemont, Illinois, near O’Hare International Airport. Rosemont is about 80 miles from Milwaukee, a drive of 1 hour and 20 minutes without traffic. Delegates will be bused in from their hotels to the convention site.

Thirteen other delegations will stay in Gurnee, Illinois, CBS Chicago reports, which is about halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee.

Officials in Gurnee, home of Six Flags Great America and the Gurnee Mills mall, said their village was the perfect site.

“It’s always exciting. So the village of Gurnee, we pride ourselves in being a destination for tourism. We have 1,800 hotel rooms, and also 140 restaurants,” said Jack Linehan, Gurnee Public Information Officer. “We have a good town, a great location overall, in between Chicago and Milwaukee. We’re perfectly situated in the middle, and I think they’ll enjoy that.”

Colorado Democratic Party Executive Director Halisi Vinson was not so enthusiastic.

“We will, unfortunately, be housed in Gurnee, Illinois,” Vinson said in a statement to CBS Chicago.

The convention will be held in Milwaukee from July 13-16, 2020.