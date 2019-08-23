LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Lake County near the Napa County line Friday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 7:16 a.m. about 7 miles southeast of Hidden Valley Lake and 10 miles north of Middletown.
Visitors to the USGS website in Lake, Napa and Sonoma Counties reported weak to light shaking.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
