SHASTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Firefighters battling the Mountain Fire in Northern California made progress overnight, with containment at 40 percent as of early Friday morning.
According to Cal Fire, the fire burning in Shasta County north of Redding has scorched 600 acres since it broke out Thursday afternoon.
Numerous evacuation orders and road closures remain in effect. An evacuation center has been set up at the Crosspointe Community Church on 2960 Hartnell Road in Redding.
The main campus of Shasta College in Redding has canceled classes on Friday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
