PLEASANT HILL (KPIX) — Campus police are investigating yet another case of racist vandalism at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.

In a letter addressed to the student body, college president Susan Lamb wrote: “Unfortunately, last spring, we endured a series of hateful acts by a cowardly individual who wrote racist messages in restrooms targeted toward some of our student populations. Today I am angry and frustrated to learn of another such incident before the term has even started.”

Lamb declined to describe the content of the graffiti but said students could access a picture of it through their college dean.

DVC students told KPIX there were at least three other cases of racist graffiti on campus last year.

“In the past, there have been racial slurs that were directed at Latinos or people of African-American descent,” said student Cristobal Castaneda.

Leah Dobson, a student at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, who is taking a class at DVC during the fall semester, said the graffiti goes against what the school stands for.

“It’s disappointing when people come in and they try to taint what people have already started here to create diversity and create inclusion,” Dobson said.

Both students applauded Lamb’s letter but said they hoped for more dialogue about the incidents.

“I think having something like that early this semester would be a good way to show them that this campus will not stand for anything like that,” said Castaneda.

“We want it to be a safe space for everyone and, hopefully, they can learn from the hurt that they inflicted on other people,” Dobson said.