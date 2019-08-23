PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Two-dozen laptops were among suspected stolen goods worth $70,000 found at a Pacifica home this week during an investigation into a retail theft and fencing ring.
Rudy Obdulio Rivera, 44, and Mercy Folgars Sandoval, 42, were arrested Tuesday after a search warrant was served at Rivera’s home on Catalina Avenue in Pacifica, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
After getting a tip about the suspected theft ring two months ago, detectives began watching the pair and determined that Rivera’s house was being used to store stolen merchandise.
A search of the home and cars associated with the suspects turned up $40,000 in stolen retail goods and another $30,000 in suspected stolen property that included 25 laptops, several bags and purses, and high-end cameras, according to the sheriff’s office.
Four other suspects who weren’t at the home have been identified and detectives plan to apply for arrest warrants for them, the sheriff’s office said.
Rivera and Sandoval, both Pacifica residents, were booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of organized retail theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.
Anyone with information on the case or other crimes may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
