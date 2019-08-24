CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old girl suspected of stabbing two other teens late Friday in Campbell surrendered to police 12 hours later, authorities said.

Both victims were stabbed at least once, police said. A 19-year-old woman was hospitalized and released Saturday morning and a 17-year-old boy remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The incident happened just before midnight in the 1000 block of W. Hamilton Avenue.

What prompted the attack isn’t known but officials said it wasn’t gang-related. The male victim knew the suspect, police said.

The suspect turned herself in at 12:14 p.m. and was booked and taken to juvenile hall on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Campbell police at (408) 866-2101.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed