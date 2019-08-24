ANTIOCH (KPIX) – A near miss by a gunman on Highway 4 in Antioch is leaving one driver thankful he survived.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m., near the exit for Hillcrest Avenue.

A driver who only identified himself as “Jasper” says the driver of a silver Mercedes sedan was acting erratically on Deer Valley Road and then threatened him.

“He got out of his car and let me know “I’ll smoke you” and I was like I don’t know what your problem is man and I continued to go on, ‘Jasper’ said.

That is when ‘Jasper’ says the threats turned into reality and the Mercedes driver started chasing him on the highway.

“I look over and the first thing I see is that he’s driving one-handed with a gun. I can see the gun aimed at me.”

A single round pierced the back passenger door of Jasper’s car.

Traffic on Highway 4 was backed up for hours while the California Highway Patrol closed the road to comb for evidence.

So far, the CHP has not issued a statement about Saturday’s incident.