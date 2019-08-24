



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two people were reportedly injured, one in critically, after a police car allegedly jumped the curb and crashed into a bus stop.

It happened around 5 p.m., Saturday, at Geary Blvd., and Webster Street.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency management issued an alert urging people to avoid the area.

AlertSF – Avoid the Area of Geary Blvd and Webster St due to SFPD activity. — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) August 25, 2019

According to one Tweet, the vehicle involved was an undercover police car but calls into San Francisco Police Department have not confirmed it.

@SFPD y’all had an undercover cop jump the curb and hit a guy pic.twitter.com/qe57DZ9Brg — Tibbs (@HannahTibbs) August 25, 2019

The “police activity” surrounding the intersection prompted Muni to issue an alert to “expect extended wait times and possible reroute.”

ATTN: IB/OB 38, 38R delayed at Laguna & Webster due to a non-Muni collision. Expect extended wait times & possible reroute. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) August 25, 2019

There were also reports that Geary St. was shut down from Gough to Japantown.

