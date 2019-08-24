Filed Under:Bus Stop, Crash, Geary Boulevard, Japantown, Pacific Heights, Police, Police car, San Francisco, San Francisco News, SFPD


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two people were reportedly injured, one in critically, after a police car allegedly jumped the curb and crashed into a bus stop.

It happened around 5 p.m., Saturday, at Geary Blvd., and Webster Street.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency management issued an alert urging people to avoid the area.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to one Tweet, the vehicle involved was an undercover police car but calls into San Francisco Police Department have not confirmed it.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The “police activity” surrounding the intersection prompted Muni to issue an alert to “expect extended wait times and possible reroute.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There were also reports that Geary St. was shut down from Gough to Japantown.

More information will be available once details are confirmed.

Comments