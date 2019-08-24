SAN RAMON (KPIX) – Surveillance video may help an East Bay woman track down a precious family heirloom – her wedding ring.

‘Sarah’ is sharing her story, but does not to show her face or reveal her last name because she hasn’t had the courage to tell her family it’s missing.



“My grandparents were married for 62 years, and I thought that it would be good luck to put it in my, in my ring. Maybe I would be so blessed to have the same successful marriage they did.”

Sarah is talking about the main diamond in her wedding ring.

She says the set fell off her finger it around 1:30 Monday afternoon at City Center Bishop Ranch as she was carrying her son back to the car.

“I don’t sleep at night and I look at those photos in the middle of the night, and it kills me, kills me,” she said through tears.

Sarah says she realized it wasn’t on her finger before she even got on the freeway, and immediately drove back, but the ring was already gone.

San Ramon Police say they’ve identified two men who might know where it is. They have released surveillance photos in the hope someone might recognize them.

“It appears in the photos that they’re on the same path we were to the car, and it appears one of the men is holding the ring.”

Sarah says all she cares about now is getting the ring back.

“Please, I beg you to turn it in. I don’t want a new one. I don’t want money. I just want the ring back, because it has so much meaning to it.”



San Ramon Police said they do not believe the men in the surveillance photos stole the ring, but say they might know where it is, and ask anyone with information to contact them.