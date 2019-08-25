Comments
KERN COUNTY (KPIX 5) — Two Richmond children have been identified as victims in a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Kern County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred Saturday morning along I-5 in Buttonwillow, about 30 minutes outside of Bakersfield.
The CHP says the driver of the vehicle over corrected before crashing and rolling over. The force of impact ejected the two children, killing them. One was 10 years old and one was 13 years old.
Three others were treated for injuries.
The CHP is investigating, but they said they don’t believe the two kids were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Their names have not yet been released by officials.
