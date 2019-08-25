DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — The Coast Guard is searching for a man who was last seen in the water near Discovery Bay early Sunday morning.
The San Francisco sector of the U.S. Coast Guard received a report of a person in the water about 4:15 a.m. The man reportedly fell in the water when the small inflatable craft he was in popped.
Two men were fishing on an inflatable raft at Indian Slough before the raft had an apparent malfunction, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. One man swam back to shore, but the other was missing.
The search for the missing man, Efferin Cruz, began at 5:05 a.m. when a response boat and a helicopter arrived on the scene. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office personnel are also assisting with the search.
Cruz is described as a man in his mid-30’s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 185 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Cruz is asked to call (415) 399-3451 or the CCCSO dispatch at (925) 646-2441.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.