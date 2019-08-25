GILROY (CBS SF) — The Jamieson Fire burned 35 acres in rural Santa Clara County at Jamieson Road and Canada Road near Henry W. Coe State Park about five miles northeast of Gilroy, Cal Fire reported Sunday afternoon.
New incident: #JamiesonFire at Jamieson Road and Cañada Road near Gilroy in Santa Clara County is 35 acres. pic.twitter.com/q0dZCyNveG
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 25, 2019
The fire was first reported about 3 p.m. Sunday, and is being fought by ground and air crews. As of 4 p.m. Sunday there was zero containment reported, but Cal Fire said fire crews “are making good progress.”
No injuries or damage to structures had been reported. Cal Fire said the fire was fully contained around 5:14 p.m. Sunday.
