MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A large police presence responded to the Great Mall in Milpitas Sunday evening to investigate unconfirmed reports of a possible shooting.

Milpitas police said at 8:42 p.m. that there was no evidence of shots fired nor of an active shooter at the mall. There is a shelter-in-place for those inside the Great Mall while two search teams conduct a search of the mall interior.

Great Mall of the Bay Area Update 2: At this time there is NO evidence that shots were fired at the GMBA. Officers are continuing to search the mall interior. #MilpitasPD — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 26, 2019

Police are advising people to stay clear of the area. Officers have begun to escort store employees and shoppers inside the mall outside to parking lots.

Police said though officers are still on the scene, there is no immediate threat to the community.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest.