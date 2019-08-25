SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — As part of what it calls a “musical adventure,” the organization PianFrancisco hid unexpected pianos under the Golden Gate Bridge so music could cut through Sunday’s thick fog.
Visitors were not only treated to the stunning view at Fort Point, but they heard classical music to complement the waves crashing in the background.
PianFrancisco placed the pianos there for everyone to enjoy. Not all of the concerts were held by passersby, however; local musicians were also drafted to perform. Park rangers were also present to tell stories about Fort Point’s past.
The event ended Sunday, but it won’t be the last. PianFrancisco has been sneakily placing pianos around the city–they placed some in the San Francisco Botanical Garden in July.
You must log in to post a comment.