SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews contained a one-alarm fire at a business in east San Jose early Sunday morning thanks in part to a broken hot water pipe, according to fire officials.
The blaze was first reported at 11:57 p.m. Saturday inside a liquor store within a shopping center at 387 N. Capitol Ave., San Jose Fire Department Captain Brad Cloutier said. The fire extended into the attic and broke the pipe, which helped put the fire out. The blaze was contained around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Cloutier said the liquor store suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage. At least 10 businesses were without power may be closed much of the day.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.