FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Two vehicles were towed, two citations were issued and two DUI investigations were conducted Friday as a of police intervention in illegal sideshow activity, Fairfield police said.
Police on the ground were assisted by the California Highway Patrol Air Operations division in observing and recording sideshows in the area of Huntington Drive and Stanford Court.
Participation by the CHP allowed safe monitoring and recording of the activity, the Fairfield Police Department said in a news release.
“This type of reckless, unsafe, and unlawful activity poses an extreme danger to those participating, other motorists, and bystanders,” the department. “We hope to deter this type of behavior by conducting maximum enforcement related to this illegal and unsafe behavior.”
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.