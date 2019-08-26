SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Just in time for the busy Labor Day holiday weekend, a new study released Monday has revealed that I-5 — which stretches from Southern California to the Canadian border — has been the nation’s deadliest freeway from 2015-2017.
Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, Utah-based ASecureLife.com — which rates security systems — found that there have been been 192 fatalities on I-5 from 2015-2017.
While the survey did not take into account fatal crashes this year, the deadly nature of I-5 travel had tragic results for a Bay Area family this weekend as two children from Richmond died in a fatal rollover crash.
The crash occurred Saturday morning along I-5 in Buttonwillow, about 30 minutes outside of Bakersfield. The California Highway Patrol says the driver of the vehicle over corrected before crashing and rolling over. The force of impact ejected the two children, killing them. One was 10 years old and one was 13 years old.
California’s second most deadly stretch of freeway was Highway 101 with 139 followed by State Route 99 in the Central Valley with 110.
Nationwide, Florida’s US-1 was second with 160 followed by the Sunshine State’s I-95 with 158. Texas’ I-10 had 154 fatalities with 151 on I-20. Arkansas had the least with three separate freeways having six apiece.
