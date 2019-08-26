SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – He’s best known for his dance moves and acting in iconic movies such as ‘Saturday Night Fever,’ ‘Grease,’ and ‘Pulp Fiction.’ John Travolta is now taking on a whole new kind of character in his new thriller ‘The Fanatic,’ directed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst.

Travolta transforms into a man on the other side of the limelight – a crazed fan named Moose who takes extreme measures to meet his favorite Hollywood star.

“All of us have a little bit of Moose in us,” said Travolta. “We’ve all loved a sports figure, an artist, a music person, we’ve all loved in our heart, and we can only imagine that the people we admire will feel the same way about us.”

Travolta is someone who has known decades of fame. This year is the 25th anniversary of his starring role in Pulp Fiction. He starred as Danny Zuko in ‘Grease’ 41 years ago, when he was 23 years old.

When asked about his craziest fan encounter: “Probably the times there’s been a home invasion, where there’s been some hiding in the house, or something, but they were not ill-intended,” he said.

In ‘The Fanatic,’ both Moose and the star, Hunter Dunbar, cross the line.

Travolta is hardly recognizable as Moose.

“You’ve never see a guy dressed like that before, or that haircut, or those glasses,” said Travolta. “That was just a creative imagination of Fred Durst and myself.”

Travolta is also sporting a new look these days – inspired by Pitbull.

He stars in the singer’s newly-released music video ‘3 to Tango,’ which already has more than 10 million views on YouTube.

“It’s really been so wonderful to be invited to dance again, because I don’t get a chance to do it very often and I still have it in me.”

‘The Fanatic’ is out in theaters Friday, August 30th.