SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Monday announced the arrest of two male suspects in connection with a daytime shooting on Market Street last week that left one person injured.

On Tuesday, August 20, shortly after 5:30 p.m., SFPD officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 1000 block of Market Street. Officers quickly located a victim who was suffering from a wound to his face. The victim received treatment and was taken to the hospital. They were subsequently released.

Investigators from the Tenderloin Station located surveillance footage showing three suspects running across Market Street. The video showed one of the suspects firing several rounds from a pistol towards a crowd of people.

The footage also shows one of the three suspects physically assaulting an unknown person. Cell phone footage taken by a pedestrian in the area also showed one of the suspects shooting a pistol toward a nearby crowd.

After a bulletin about the incident was distributed to local law enforcement, two of the suspects were identified by officers from the Oakland Police Department as 18-year-old Oakland resident Lerron Simpson and 21 year-old Oakland resident Elijah Ernest. Investigations also revealed that Ernest was a Parolee at Large with a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday, the two suspects were found and taken into custody in Oakland by members of the Oakland Police Department. A firearm was located and seized at the time of their arrest. Simpson and Ernest will be booked into San Francisco County Jail for attempted murder as well as several firearm-related charges.

The third suspect in this incident, a juvenile who has also been identified, is still outstanding.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation should call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-(415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411.