Comments
APTOS (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband in Aptos on Saturday afternoon.
The homicide happened at about 12:55 p.m. at the home on Victoria Lane in unincorporated Santa Cruz County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing and found 63-year-old Thomas Owens with a stab wound. He later died due to his injuries.
Deputies then arrested his wife, 51-year-old Amanda Montero Owens, on suspicion of murder. The couple lived together in the home, deputies said.
Amanda was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail with bail set at $1.02 million.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.