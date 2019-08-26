  • KPIX 5On Air

APTOS (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband in Aptos on Saturday afternoon.

The homicide happened at about 12:55 p.m. at the home on Victoria Lane in unincorporated Santa Cruz County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing and found 63-year-old Thomas Owens with a stab wound. He later died due to his injuries.

Deputies then arrested his wife, 51-year-old Amanda Montero Owens, on suspicion of murder. The couple lived together in the home, deputies said.

Amanda was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail with bail set at $1.02 million.

 

