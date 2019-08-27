Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A brush fire burning along I-680 in Fairfield has been controlled, allowing CHP to reopen southbound lanes after an almost 45-minute closure.
The fire and lane closure was reported at about 5:15 p.m. south of Parish Rd in Fairfield. All lanes are blocked.
The fire did not closed northbound lanes, but traffic was reportedly slow in that direction.
Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
Shortly before 6 p.m., authorities announced that all lanes had reopened.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Southbound I-680 South of Parish Rd in Fairfield. All Lanes Open.
