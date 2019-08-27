



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An auto burglary suspect struck by an unmarked San Francisco police patrol vehicle on Saturday evening remains in a hospital with life-threatening injuries and an officer also struck has been released from the hospital, according to police.

Police still haven’t provided an explanation on what exactly led to the collision or released the name of the suspect seriously injured or any officers involved.

A second suspect has been identified as Leunides May, 30, of San Francisco, who was arrested Saturday and booked into jail.

The incident started at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, as plainclothes police officers from the Northern Station were chasing two car burglary suspects on foot near Geary Boulevard and Webster Street. Those officers called for backup, and officers in an unmarked police car struck one of the officers and one of the suspects near that intersection, police said.

After striking the two people, the unmarked police car veered into a bus stop shelter at Geary and Webster, damaging the structure but injuring no one else.

Anyone with information on the collision or who may have witnessed it is asked to call San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

