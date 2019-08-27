MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Crews fighting a brush fire burning in Marin County early Tuesday evening near Woodacre has the fire 60 percent contained, allowing authorities to lift an evacuation warning issued earlier.

Marin County Fire tweeted about the so-called Spirit Fire burning behind the Spirit Rock Meditation Center at about 4:40 p.m. Air and ground units were on the scene.

Crews are responding to #SpiritFire, a 5 acre fire located above Spirit Rock near Woodcare. NO evacuation orders underway at this time. @RossValleyFire & @CalFireNews assisting with response, including air attack crews and tankers. — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 27, 2019

An evacuation warning was issued for east Rancho Santa Margarita shortly before 5 p.m. “out of an abunance of caution,” according to Marin Fire..

#SpiritFire Update: Out of an abundance of caution, an evacuation warning is in place for the area of Rancho Santa Margarita East. — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 27, 2019

By 5:30 p.m., the fire had grown to approximately 10-12 acres and was at 30 percent containment, but the forward rate of spread had slowed, according to the Marin County Sheriff.

UPDATE – Spirit Fire – Fire is approx 10-12 acres – 30 % containment – Forward rate of spread has slowed. https://t.co/Z2H3pCV125 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) August 28, 2019

By around 6:10 p.m., containment had been raised to 60 percent, the fire’s forward progress had been stopped and the evacuation warning had been lifted.