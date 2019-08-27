Filed Under:Brush Fire, Cal Fire, Marin County, Marin County Fire, Woodacre

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Crews fighting a brush fire burning in Marin County early Tuesday evening near Woodacre has the fire 60 percent contained, allowing authorities to lift an evacuation warning issued earlier.

Marin County Fire tweeted about the so-called Spirit Fire burning behind the Spirit Rock Meditation Center at about 4:40 p.m. Air and ground units were on the scene.

An evacuation warning was issued for east Rancho Santa Margarita shortly before 5 p.m. “out of an abunance of caution,” according to Marin Fire..

By 5:30 p.m., the fire had grown to approximately 10-12 acres and was at 30 percent containment, but the forward rate of spread had slowed, according to the Marin County Sheriff.

By around 6:10 p.m., containment had been raised to 60 percent, the fire’s forward progress had been stopped and the evacuation warning had been lifted.

Comments