



FREMONT (CBS SF) – Fremont residents weighed in Monday night at the city’s last community workshop meeting for a proposed homeless navigation center.

The city is weighing two potential sites for the center: A parking lot behind City Hall or surplus property off Decoto Road.

The proposal has sparked heated debate in the East Bay community, with protesters packing meetings and thousands of people signing petitions against the center.

“No HNC in Fremont. Nowhere in Fremont, no Decoto, no Downtown. Nowhere in Fremont. That’s it,” one opponent told KPIX 5’s Juliette Goodrich before Monday’s meeting.

When asked if it should be in another town, she responded, “I’m not saying that. We help the homeless people, with this money, in other ways.”

“Saying ‘yes’ is the right thing to do here,” said a navigation center supporter. “We need to be saying yes to shelter, yes to housing, yes to services.”

Loni, a homeless person who did not give his last name, said a navigation center in town would mean a place to shower and for food. He told KPIX 5 that the homeless problem is getting bigger in the community.

“Every day, I see more and more new faces every day,” he said.

A decision on the location could come as early as next month.