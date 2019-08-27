SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jackie Speier spoke at a town hall on gun violence prevention Tuesday evening.
Gun control advocates sat alongside the two women at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco. The event was designed to promote legislation passed by House Democrats that would require background checks for every gun sale.
Dr. Nadine Harris, the Surgeon General of California, was also at the town hall, as well as Shannon Watts, the founder of “Moms Demand Action.”
Aside from gun violence, the town hall also covered topics such as school safety and immigration.
The town hall comes as pressure is growing on Capitol Hill for lawmakers to address gun violence. The American Federation of Teachers is the latest group to join the call with a letter to Congress.
They want lawmakers to take up legislation on improved background checks and so-called red flag gun laws when they return to Washington in two weeks.
