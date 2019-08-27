OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All lanes of westbound I-580 near the interchange with eastbound Highway 24 in Oakland have been shut down by police activity, according to authorities.
At 10:58 a.m., CHP confirmed that there is a severe traffic alert due to police activity on westbound I-580 at Highway 24 E near the West Avenue and San Pablo Avenue exit. All lanes are blocked.
The closure of the two left westbound lanes on Highway 580 was initially reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. About a half-hour later, CHP said all westbound lanes were closed.
Traffic is being diverted off to westbound 980 and eastbound Highway 24.
There are reports that the activity is related to a police pursuit, but police and CHP have not confirmed what led to the incident.
CHP confirmed that their criminal investigation unit is en route to the scene. At least one ambulance is on scene.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.
