REDWOOD CITY (KPIX 5) — Redwood City is taking steps to stop developers from building “monster homes” that are too big for neighborhoods. The city council voted on a new permit process that would put larger homes under greater scrutiny.

Bigger isn’t better when it comes to living in Redwood City, according to longtime resident Rick Lewis. “Some of these monster homes are taking away from the character and charm in the neighborhood,” he said.

The Redwood City council voted unanimously to add more requirements in its permit approval process. A new floor area ratio ordinance called FAR

“A lot of times a McMansion doesn’t fit the footprint of that area,” said Sotheby’s realtor and Redwood City resident Kelly Radetich.

Radetich opposes the new home size limit, which says new homes that cover 45% of a lot or are a minimum of 3,000 square feet will now go before the planning commission for review.

“I understand the homeowners that live in that area that are against this because they don’t want to see McMansions next to their cute little cottage, but there are ways to build and develop and fit that footprint,” Radetich told KPIX 5.

The city council is trying to maintain and protect the city’s charm and diversity. Lewis says Redwood City has stood the test of time and he hopes that doesn’t change.

“23 years ago I started my business, bought a house and raised my kids here,” he said.

Developer Thomas James Homes released a statement Tuesday, saying, “ We will work with staff and neighbors in the implementation of the new FAR ordinance that passed last night.”