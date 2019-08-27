



— An Alabama teen allegedly killed his single father and critically injured his brother after he was asked to clean his room, according to the parents of the deceased father.

Authorities said Chad Wanca, 43, was fatally shot during a domestic dispute at his home in Toney on Saturday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said. His 12-year-old son, Hunter Wanca, was also shot. Hunter was hospitalized in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham.

Deputies who responded to multiple 911 calls said Jeffrey Dale Wanca, 16, walked toward them with his hands raised when they arrived at the scene. He was charged as an adult with murder and attempted murder, CBS affiliate WHNT reported.

Chad Wanca’s parents, Linda and Rick McNamara, said they were told the shooting started when their oldest grandson was asked to clean his room.

“It was a domestic dispute between father and son about cleaning things up and trying to be a responsible teenage figure in his life, which he had down pretty good,” Rick McNamara told WAFF. “It’s just a your typical teenager not wanting to do things to help. It escalated.”

Linda McNamara said she still loves her grandson Jeffrey, who is currently being held at the Madison County Jail on a combined $200,000 bond.

“Chad was a good father. He loved his sons so much. He will be terribly missed by his family and his friends,” McNamara told WHNT. “Please pray for my grandsons, as they need all prayers and support they can get.”