Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer was recovering from his injuries early Tuesday after a fleeing suspect’s car dragged him 30 feet.
Investigators said the incident began around at 11:23 p.m. when an officer pulled over a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Alma and Almaden avenues.
When the officer approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, the man bit the officer and then drove away, dragging the officer, police spokeswoman Officer Gina Tepoorten said.
The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries and has since been released.
The vehicle was later found unoccupied elsewhere in San Jose, but the suspect remains at large, Tepoorten said. A description of the suspect was not immediately released by police.
You must log in to post a comment.