SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – A 64-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing in Santa Cruz on Monday night, police said.
Officers arrested Santa Cruz resident Nick Mennick after responding to a report of a stabbing victim on the ground at 9:11 p.m. Monday.
Officers found a man suffering multiple stab wounds near the San Lorenzo River levee and Soquel Avenue.
The suspect, later identified as Mennick, had fled the scene but was eventually located near Seabright Avenue and Murray Street, according to police.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and an update on his condition was not immediately available Tuesday.
Police are asking anyone who has surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage to see if they captured anything that may assist the investigation into the case.
