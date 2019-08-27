Filed Under:Market Street, San Francisco, Zendesk

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — People were evacuated from a building along San Francisco’s Market Street Tuesday morning following an electrical fire in the basement, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 9:17 a.m. at 1019 Market St., the address for the headquarters of the software company Zendesk.

No injuries were reported in the one-alarm fire which led to the evacuation of the seven-story building as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

PG&E also responded, and was working on the building’s electrical component.

Market Street has been closed between Fifth and Eighth streets. San Francisco Municipal Railway’s F-Market streetcar line and multiple Muni bus lines were re-routed as a result of the fire.

It was not immediately clear when Market Street would reopen to vehicles and when Muni service would return to normal.

 

