TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS SF) — Reports of an active shooter at Travis Air Force in Fairfield Wednesday have been updated to indicate the activity was a drill, according to subsequent reports.
The base had been put on lockdown as of 10:42 a.m. PT, according to the Travis dispatcher, who emphasized at the time it was not a drill, calling it “a real-world situation.”
Fairfield Police later said the activity at the base was a drill.
We have confirmed with Officials at Travis Air Force Base that there IS NOT an Active Shooter incident on base. https://t.co/9zzRU158xT
— Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) August 28, 2019
Separately, there was also police activity in Fairfield on the 3300 block of Shenandoah Court, which is about eight miles west of the base. The activity was a standoff involving the US Secret Service as the lead agency along with Fairfield police, according to the US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California spokeswoman Lauren Horwood.
