TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS SF) — Reports of an active shooter at Travis Air Force in Fairfield Wednesday have been updated to indicate the activity was a drill, according to subsequent reports.

The base had been put on lockdown as of 10:42 a.m. PT, according to the Travis dispatcher, who emphasized at the time it was not a drill, calling it “a real-world situation.”

Fairfield Police later said the activity at the base was a drill.

Separately, there was also police activity in Fairfield on the 3300 block of Shenandoah Court, which is about eight miles west of the base. The activity was a standoff involving the US Secret Service as the lead agency along with Fairfield police, according to the US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California spokeswoman Lauren Horwood.

 

