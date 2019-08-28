FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A eight hour-long standoff involving SWAT officers, federal agents and a person barricaded inside a home in Fairfield was resolved after tear gas was released inside the home, police said.

Fairfield police said its officers were helping the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Marshals Service remove a barricaded person from a residence on the 3300 block of Shenandoah Ct.

The Secret Service was at the home as part of an investigation and encountered an uncooperative person in the house who refused to come out shortly after 7 a.m., police said.

SWAT officers and a crisis negotiation team tried to establish contact with people inside the home but got no response. Eventually, tear gas was released inside the home and six people eventually came out, police said.

Looks like some people are being let back into their homes at this police scene in Fairfield on Shenandoah Court. Police have removed some of the crime tape @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/P8bgUFpTGg — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) August 28, 2019

They were turned over to the the custody of federal agents who continued their investigation following the detentions.

There was no immediate word on arrests or the nature of the investigation at the home.

No one was hurt during the incident, which was cleared at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The US Secret Service as the lead agency in the incident, according to the US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California spokeswoman Lauren Horwood.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.