BIG SUR (CBS SF) – Authorities are looking for a missing Santa Cruz woman with Bay Area ties following a car crash in the Big Sur area over the weekend.
A mangled car was found at the bottom of a cliff, with no one inside on Saturday. Police said the vehicle is registered to 37-year-old Kristen Kendall.
“The vehicle was completely crushed and there was no evidence of blood or anybody being injured inside the vehicle at the time,” said Officer Justin Roberts of the California Highway Patrol. “Possible ejection, but like I said, they searched day and night for bodies on the hillside and were not able to find anything.”
Friends of Kendall said she worked as a medical assistant in San Jose.
The cause of the weekend crash is under investigation.
