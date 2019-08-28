CAMPBELL (KPIX 5) — Campbell Police are looking for multiple suspects who stabbed a man at a Shell gas station on Hamilton Avenue near Highway 17 Wednesday morning. The man survived and is recovering from his wounds.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows the victim getting jumped near the gas pumps. Later, suspects are seen getting into a vehicle, described as a black Durango, and speeding away. The bleeding victim calls out to the gas station attendant for help.

The victim is then seen gathering paper towels to soak up his own blood as the attendant calls 911.

“The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times. The suspect had a couple of other people in the car with him, they all fled the scene,” said Capt. Joe Cefalu of the Campbell Police Department.

The victim was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. Police say the stabbing could be gang related.

“We’re looking into that possibility for sure. Based on the video, it’s something our detectives are looking into,” Cefalu said.

Neighbors say the violence is part of a pattern they are seeing in the Winchester-Cadillac neighborhood, which is on the border between West San Jose and Campbell. There have been two fatal shootings since the beginning of the year in the area. Bullet holes, gang graffiti and memorials to the victims are part of the neighborhood landscape.

“People stay safe, stay in your house. It’s not even safe to be walking around,” said Doria Espericueta, a neighbor who said she grew up in the area. “It’s really unsafe, it’s actually pretty scary.”

A neighborhood safety meeting was already pre-planned for Wednesday night when the shooting happened. Neighbors will meet with San Jose’s police chief and Mayor Sam Liccardo to discuss their concerns.

The meeting was scheduled for 6:30 pm at Rosemary Elementary School.