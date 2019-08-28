OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Parents in Oakland are upset about the latest wave of school closures and mergers that are impacting thousands of students.

Next August, Henry J. Kaiser Elementary School in the Oakland Hills could be quiet and empty, with students and staff moving four miles down the road into Sankofa Academy on 61st Street.

“We have too many schools for not enough students. Last year, we had 11,000 empty seats,” Oakland Unified School District spokesperson John Sasaki told KPIX 5.

Combining schools into one campus is not a first for OUSD and this would be round two of three.

In 2018, parents and students begged not to have Roots Academy folded into another school, but the school board ultimately voted to do just that.

“Once we have the right number of schools in the right configuration we can more easily concentrate resources in those schools to better serve our students,” Sasaki said.

Kaiser parents and students were clad in green Wednesday evening, all waiting for their turn to speak out against the proposed merger.

“Kaiser kids come from all over Oakland, not just a neighborhood school. Kaiser kids come from all over Oakland for the Kaiser experience….I would drive my kid an hour a day to go to that school,” said Stephen Young.

Once all three rounds of consolidations are done, the district is weighing what to do with the extra real estate. They’ve discussed leasing out the sites for money or even trying to alleviate Oakland’s housing crisis.

“There’s certainly been talk about creating housing for teachers, among others. The city certainly needs more affordable housing and our teachers are prime candidates for folks who need housing that they can afford,” Sasaki said.

A final vote on the fate of Kaiser will come at the September 11 school board meeting.